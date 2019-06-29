Alabama 'attack squirrel' suspect arrested

A man who made national headlines for his pet squirrel is in police custody.

Mickey Paulk was arrested in Killen Thursday night. Deputies say Lauderdale County drug investigators found him while surveilling a hotel.

They say he fled on a stolen motorcycle. After a brief pursuit, Paulk allegedly rammed an investigator's vehicle, then was arrested.

Deputies say he had a gun in his waistband.

He faces charges of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, and felon in possession of a pistol.

Paulk was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Paulk made headlines after Limestone County deputies raided his home and found his squirrel. They said he had been feeding the animal meth to make it an aggressive "attack squirrel." While on the run, Paulk posted a video and called in to a radio station to deny this.

