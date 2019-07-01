Florida Mayor makes his Presidential pitch to 2020 voters

A Florida Mayor running for President is making his pitch to 2020 Democratic primary voters. Miramar Democratic Mayor Wayne Messam was not on the debate stage in Miami, but he is still in the game and working to get his message out. Washington Correspondent Alana Austin sits down with the former Florida State star about his campaign.

Democratic Presidential candidate Wayne Messam makes his pitch to voters. He sits down with Gray Television Washington News Correspondent Alana Austin to talk about why he's running. (Source: GrayDC)

Messam looking to spring-board from running a city in South Florida, to running the country.

"Mayors, we don't have the luxury to shut down our governments. We have to solve the problems and challenges of our community," said Messam.

During our one-on-one interview with the Presidential candidate, Messam says his record stands out from this crowded pack of contenders. He's a proud son of immigrants from Jamaica, runs a construction business with his wife and is first black mayor of Miramar.

"This country is ready for new leadership, for new ideas," explained Messam.

One of those ideas? Undoing the 2017 GOP tax cuts and using that cash to pay off the country's student debt. Messam says more money in Americans' pockets would allow them to invest in buying a home or starting a business.

"A Messam administration will work to unite America. We'll invest in average, everyday Americans," said Messam.

Messam is also passionate about tackling environmental issues - like climate change and sea level rise. He proposes the US rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and look for ways to invest in more clean energy.

"And then we're creating new jobs," said Messam. "If we don't change and put plans in place to transition to renewable energy, it'll be at our peril."

The wide receiver of the 1993 Florida State Seminoles national championship team says he can also apply that winning mindset and competitive spirit to the political world.

"So being in high-stakes situation, is the norm for me," said Messam.

It's too early to tell whether Messam will qualify for the next debate on July 30th.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.