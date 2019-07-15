World War II veteran's dying wish comes true posthumously

Beneath the fog of the Buchanan mountains stretches New Freedom Farm's 13 acres where American flags are flying at half-staff.

Photo: WDBJ7

Saturday morning, dozens of Marines removed their caps and placed hands over their hearts to remember one of their own - Carlos Showalter.

"He was the best. He was a great dad," said Carla-Jeanne Keith, daughter of Carlos Showalter.

Mornings at New Freedom Farm typically don't bring this kind of turnout, Showalter they do.

"I would say he was here at least four times a week," said Lois Dawn Fritz, who runs New Freedom, a place specifically for veterans with PTSD.

"Last Saturday I went to him and I said, 'What can New Freedom Farm and myself do to make it better these last couple months,' and he said, 'You know what, Louis, I want to have a get together at the farm, and I want to invite as many Marines as possible.'"

But 94-year-old Carlos Showalter, a World War II veteran, didn't get to see his dying wish come to fruition. His died from kidney disease on Tuesday.

The Marines still came.

"Once a Marine, always a Marine," said one Marine currently stationed in Norfolk.

Old friends with tales before the war came out to remember Showalter, and his family also was present.

"It was normal for daddy to be gone all week and be home on the weekends. We were able to talk to him long distance on the telephone a couple nights a week," Keith said.

The people Carlos Showalter loved and the people he fought for showed to remember him.

"I'm trying to hold it together, I'm sorry. He said always remember this, when you visit a national cemetery, they gave all their tomorrows for our today's," said Fritz.

