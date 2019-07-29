Texas mom yells racial slur during arrest after leaving infant in running car while she drank shots in a nightclub

Samantha Grace Vaughan, 26, of Copperas Cove, struggled, cursed and hurled a racial slur at officers as she was arrested for leaving her infant son asleep in a running car while she went inside a nightclub to drink shots, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Officers responded at around 1:45 a.m. CT Sunday to the Trackside Night Club and found the infant in a safety seat in the backseat of a car.

One of the officers found Vaughan inside the club about six minutes later and officers smelled alcohol on her.

When officers asked her if she had consumed alcohol, she told them she had two shots, according to the affidavit.

Then she yelled, "You will not take my child and place her with a f*** (N-word)," the affidavit said.

When tested later with a preliminary breath test device at the Copperas Cove Police Department, her blood alcohol level was 0.148.

The legal limit for driving in Texas is 0.08.

Vaughan told the officers she drove to the club to pick up her husband and went inside to use the bathroom.

Then, she said she found her husband and sat with him while she drank the two shots.

As officers started to take her into custody, she tried to pull away and dropped to the ground. Then, according to the affidavit, she "continued to thrash her body around...yell and throw herself about."

Officers say she got a small cut on her forehead after she hit her head into a steel bar inside the patrol car.

She's facing a charge of abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return.

Her husband, and the infant's father, is not facing any charges at this time.

Copyright 2019 KWTX. All rights reserved.