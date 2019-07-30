Deputies say a Florida man allegedly beat up his friend because she wouldn't give him $20 to buy drugs for prostitute

As deputies approached the Michiana Hotel in Manatee County, they saw Breon Cheaves quickly walking in the other direction.

They didn't realize he was the reason they were responding to a report of a woman screaming at 5:30 Saturday morning.

According to an arrest report reviewed by the Bradenton Herald, Cheaves asked a friend for $20 so he could buy a bag of heroin for a prostitute.

The friend told Cheaves she didn't have any money, at which point he turned violent. She told deputies he landed several punches on both sides of her face before trying to strangle her.

Deputies learned Cheaves had been staying at the motel, so instead of pursuing him or launching a manhunt, they played the waiting game.

When Cheaves tried to get back into his room, deputies slapped on the handcuffs. He is charged with battery and resisting arrest.

