Zoo World holds annual 'Zoo Boo'

Zoo World in Panama City Beach was extra spooky this weekend for its annual "Zoo Boo."

Kids were able to hold all kinds of animals like turtles. (WJHG/WECP)

They hold this event every year around Halloween, and this year, they got to show off new exhibits. The zoo added a new black bear enclosure and a "hatchet shack" for adults to throw hatchets while their children see the animals.

Erika Newell, the curator of Zoo World, said, "Zoo Boo is one of our biggest events of the year. It's an opportunity for our guests to come in, do some trick or treating, experience some of the vendors, the local vendors around the community get to come out and provide some information about what they do, so it's a really good, interactive time for everybody, and it's a really good time for people to just have some fun."

All proceeds from Zoo Boo go back to Zoo World to help it continue to improve.

Copyright 2019 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.