Coast Guard searching for missing airman in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing airman who fell out of an aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officials say the airman fell out of an Air force C-130 while flying over the water Tuesday. They say he was wearing a parachute that did deploy, but the crew lost sight of him once he hit the water.

Search efforts are being conducted by the Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Air Force two nautical miles off the shore of Destin.

The Airman's identity isn't know at this time.

