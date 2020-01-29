North Korea says it has intensified efforts to block virus

A North Korean health official says the country is intensifying efforts to prevent the spread of a new virus from China into the isolated country by blocking tourists, reducing flights and mobilizing screening efforts. Kim Dong Gun, a director from the North's Health Ministry, told The Associated Press the North has taken "strong preventative measures so as not to allow this virus come into our homeland." Kim said the country has strengthened inspections and health workers are making efforts to segregate and cure any suspected patients. North Korea has yet to report any illnesses from the new virus that has sickened thousands in neighboring China. People on Pyongyang's streets were wearing face masks and the North's state media has ramped up coverage of the outbreak.