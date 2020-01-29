Nintendo profits up on healthy Switch demand for Christmas

TOKYO (AP) -- Japanese video game maker Nintendo is reporting a 29% rise in quarterly profit on solid demand for its Switch console during the year-end shopping season. Kyoto-based Nintendo's October-December profit totaled $1.2 billion. It raised its full year Switch sales forecast to 19.5 million machines, up from an earlier estimate of 18 million units. The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet. More than 52 million Switch consoles have been sold since it was launched three years ago. Nintendo is also branching out into its own branded store in Tokyo, and a theme park in Osaka.