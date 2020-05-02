2 Houston police officers critically injured in helicopter crash

By: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston police say two police officers are in critical condition following a helicopter crash. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the helicopter was carrying a pilot and a tactical officer when it went down at an apartment complex in north Houston around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Chief @ArtAcevedo Media Briefing on HPD Helicopter Down Incident https://t.co/44gImjYRxr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2020

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. No one on the ground was injured. The police department is shutting down its own flight operations until more is known. The officers' names weren't immediately released.

The police chief says the helicopter was called to help with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, prompted by a tip that may have been "bogus."