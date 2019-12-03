6 arrested in Lowndes Co. drug sweep

By: WALB News

December 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and an FBI Gang Task Force have been conducting a series of investigations of three separate residences over the past several weeks.

Six people were arrested as a result.

Investigators searched a residence in the 100 block of West Hill Avenue on Nov. 19, arresting Barry Kiya Daise after discovering a trafficking amount of cocaine, as well as a stolen firearm. Daise is a convicted felon and was being investigated as a follow up to an August 2019 search warrant, where over six pounds of cocaine was discovered.

Daise is known to be associated with a local drug trafficking organization. Daise was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Nov. 20, investigators searched 612 Second Avenue, arresting Bernard Dye Jr., Katrina Billoups and Jinathan Edwards. Cocaine was recovered along with a firearm. Two of the occupants were convicted felons and associated with a local gang.

Numerous citizens had notified the sheriff’s office of drug activity at the home. Charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of firearm by a convicted felon were levied against the occupants.

On Nov. 21, a search of 14 Redwood Circle was conducted. Darius Bradford and Chadwick Trueblood were arrested after being found distributing marijuana, as well as possessing three firearms, two of which were found to be stolen from locations in Valdosta.

Both suspects are convicted felons and were charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, as well as possession of firearms.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.