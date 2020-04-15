6 workers at Gadsden County food center test positive for coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — Six workers at a Gadsden County Food Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

UNFI in Quincy confirmed to WCTV Tuesday six of its workers at the distribution center tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the workers were sent home a week ago, and other employees with close contact are quarantined.

The facility was also deep cleaned, and new hygiene and screening policies are in place.

The food center is still open, UNFI says.

