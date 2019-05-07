Tallahassee boy calls 911 looking for a friend, finds one in dispatcher

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On any given day, phones in the Consolidated Dispatch Agency ring non-stop as hundreds of people in the area call 911.

"You're talking to people on some of the worst days of their life, the worst moment of their day,” Melanie Malone, a dispatcher, said.

Calls for help usually service a wide variety of needs, and Saturday was no different when a six-year-old saying he needed help.

"When children call we kind of navigate if we should talk to the parents, what we should ask them. We try to find out out what's going on."

Malone was the dispatcher the day the little boy called in. She said she helped him as usual, but never thought things would go the way they did.

"Often we don't get to find out what happens with calls, and we see so many calls that just don't turn out well.”

However, the one involving the little boy took a different turn. His call for help was parked by his being lonely.

"He just wanted to talk about different things. We learned we both like watching dino trucks,” Malone said.

Officer White, with the Tallahassee Police Department, responded to the call. Once he realized there wasn't an emergency, his act of service went from action to compassion.

"It's a good thing that it happened the way it did," said CDA director Steve Harrelson.

Malone says this call was a reminder of dispatchers service to the community, and how sometimes things do have a happy ending.

"Normally you force yourself not to carry it home, shed a tear and hope you forget; but on that day it was different. It was 911 dispatch today was: 'let it carry me home with a smile, shed a tear, and hope i never forget,'" she said.

Remembering the importance of being able to help someone, even our community's youngest members.

Harrelson reminds everyone the importance of only using 911 in case of an emergency. He explained that all other calls should go to the non-emergency number.

Harrelson said he suggests that parents have those numbers displayed for children as well.

