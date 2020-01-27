6-year-old boy killed in Cairo crash, police say

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 27, 2020

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a car crash around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Cairo Police Department.

Jaden Richardson was the boy who died while crossing the road for school, the boy's grandmother, Natalie Richardson, confirmed to WCTV.

The crash happened in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard Southwest and Legion Boulevard Southwest.

According to neighbors who WCTV spoke to, a woman was driving the car that hit Richardson. Two school buses go to a stop in the area where the crash happened, neighbors say.

Neighbors also say the family lives in the area.

Natalie Richardson says her grandson was a quiet boy who kept to himself. She also says he was very smart and sweet.

"It's just not going to be the same, and for his life to be taken at this early of an age, it's hard," she says.

Neighbors also mentioned to WCTV that there are very few signs in the area. Natalie Richardson says there are no crossing guards in the mornings to help children get onto the bus.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and WCTV will provide you with the latest details once we gather them.

