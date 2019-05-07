6-year-old calls 911 to say he's lonely, befriends TPD officer

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A little boy who called 911 to say he was lonely and wanted a friend now has a new buddy in uniform.

The Tallahassee Police Department says Officer Joe White responded to the call from the upset 6-year-old.

TPD says when Officer White arrived at the scene, the child asked him if he would be his friend.

After explaining how 911 worked and that it is only for emergencies, Officer White said he would be happy to be the little boy's friend.

TPD said in a Facebook post, "Our new friend got to sit in the police vehicle, was given a stuffed animal and now has a friend at the Tallahassee Police Department!"