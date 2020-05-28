Committee creates virtual remembrance videos for 64th anniversary of Tallahassee Bus Boycott

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This year, the anniversary of the Tallahassee Bus Boycott will be celebrated virtually. But leaders say that does not make the remembrance any less important; they're hoping parents at home might teach their kids about local history with the remote resources.

The virtual celebration includes messages from City and cultural leaders, and documentaries available to the public. The videos can be viewed on FAMU's YouTube page.

The documentaries available include Footsteps to Freedom, honoring Civil Rights activists in the Tallahassee area.

One of the goals of the program is to educate the community about the Tallahassee bus boycott.

Dr. Keith Parker is the Chair of the Planning Committee for the 64th commemoration and a Professor at FAMU of Sociology and Criminal Justice.

Parker says he's hoping parents at home, schools, and religious institutions will use the resources online to teach the history.

"How we can continue to grow and evolve from the history and learn more about the shoulders of gigantic men and women we're standing on," said Parker.

On May 26, 1956, two female students from Florida A&M University sat in the "whites only" section of a segregated bus. Wilhelmina Jakes and Carrie Patterson were arrested on charges of inciting a riot; their action sparked a movement in Tallahassee.

"Their violation of Jim Crow, which was a system of racial segregation, but even more important than that, I think they fully understood their constitutional rights and protections of first

class citizenship," said Parker.

Reverend Dr. C.K. Steele was one of the leaders of the boycott that lasted about six months; he was the Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

After the boycott began in May, the bus company had to suspend services in July due to a lack of revenue.

"When you have 80% of your business disappearing all of a sudden, that will bring your attention to the issues at hand!" said Parker.

One of the many changes that came from the movement: The hiring of African American drivers.

According to the Florida Memory Project, Seth Gaines became the first African American to drive buses for the Tallahassee City Transit on a regular route. Previously he had driven an independent taxis during the 1940s and early 1950s.

Parker says it's exciting to know that even today, young people can effect change, just like those FAMU students 64 years ago.

"One of the lessons of Wilhelmina and Carrie is young people have an opportunity to bring about change for the betterment of our community," said Parker.

Parker says he often sees a spark in his students' eyes when they learn about how people their age kickstarted a major movement in Tallahassee.

FAMU Dr. Nashid Madyun is the Director of the Black Archives.

"We need to always take a look back to see if we have properly progressed," said Madyun.

Madyun says remembering and learning about this event can help with current discourse.

"If we don't have benchmarks, if we don't have understandings and a way to dialogue, we're going to continue to present these topics, and continue to present these obstacles," said Madyun.

Although the resources are currently virtual, Parker says the group hopes to hold workshops and panels when it is safe to gather in groups in person after COVID-19.