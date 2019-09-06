74-year-old man in stable condition after vehicle hit him on Old Bainbridge Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A 74-year-old man is in stable condition after a vehicle hit him on Old Bainbridge Road around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said.

A passing car hit Robert Macko while he was walking on Old Bainbridge Road, and a second, white vehicle may have hit him too. He is at the hospital in stable condition.

Members of the LCSO Traffic Unit are investigating the crash and if anyone has any information, they can contact the sheriff's office at (850)-606-3300 and ask for deputy Brandon Deas.

