Locals give life to teddy bears for young children during crisis

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Community members came together Tuesday night to breathe life into a secret weapon used by the Tallahassee Police Department. Dozens of teddy bears were stuffed, dressed and named.

The bears are for vulnerable children who might survive a traumatic experience. Volunteers said they added a little heart and soul into each one.

"I put him in a police uniform because they're the ones giving it to the child and that way the child can relate and remember the policeman who gave him this teddy bear," said Erick Reyes.

75 bears were born in all at the event, which was sponsored Hyatt for Florida Society of Association Executives.

"These bears are built with love and they're provided in a time of need and they'll take these bears and hold onto them and give them a sense of comfort when it's not so nice," said FSAE chair Jim Ayotte.

The event provided an opportunity for community members to give back to a child they will probably never meet.

"It's my way of saying, 'We love you. We know it's been tough, but it's going to get better,'" said Stephanie Thomas, a director with the Professional association for Florida Certified Public Accountants.

TPD officers carry the teddy bears in the trunk of their patrol cruisers and give them to young children when they respond to calls.

This year was the fourth annual event. In total, it has generated close to 300 teddy bears for local children in need.