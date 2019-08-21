750 jury summons going out for Dan Markel murder case

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Jury summons are coming soon in the Dan Markel murder case.

Court administrators tell us they are summoning 750 potential jurors for the upcoming trial of Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua.

The two are accused in the July 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. A third man has already entered a plea and plans to testify against them.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin September 23.

According to Court Operations Manager Tonya Monk, 40% turnout is pretty typical, so this will allow for 100 jurors to report the first day, and 50 more to report each day that week until a jury has been seated.

The high profile trial could last three to six weeks.

