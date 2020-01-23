75,000 gallons of sewage spills in Quincy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says that 75,000 gallons of sewage spilled after a sludge line broke at a Quincy wastewater treatment plant.

DEP says the sewage flowed into the storm water retention pond in the back of the facility; however, no material made it to surface water.

Staff at the facility pumped the material back into the facility for treatment and disposal.

DEP also says all material that wasn't able to be removed completely will have lime applied to it.

