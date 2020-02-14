78-year-old man found safe after he went missing while harvesting fiddler crabs

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says it found a missing 78-year-old man around 3 p.m. Thursday.

He had gone missing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he went to harvest fiddler crabs, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says the family members found his vehicle at Hagen's Cove Thursday morning before they alerted law enforcement about his disappearance.

Teams from TCSO, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Taylor CI K-9 and the county's community emergency response team helped in the search.

The 78-year-old man was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

