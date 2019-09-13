8 more Floridians charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal grand jury indicted eight people from across the Big Bend in connection to federal drug trafficking offenses.
The indictment came from an investigation that led to charges against 12 other defendants for their connection to a drug trafficking ring in May.
The indictment and arrests are the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation, which targeted a drug trafficking ring led by Jermaine Hadley. Hadley is also facing charges related to a dog fighting ring.
Hadley's drug ring distributed methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA throughout the north-central Florida Panhandle between 2018 and 2019, the Department of Justice said.
With these new charges, the eight defendants face penalties ranging up to and including life in prison and fines up to $20 million.
