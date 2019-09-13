8 more Floridians charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The U.S. Department of Justice said a federal grand jury indicted eight people from across the Big Bend in connection to federal drug trafficking offenses.

The indictment came from an investigation that led to charges against 12 other defendants for their connection to a drug trafficking ring in May.

The people who were indicted are:

Otis Goulds, 58, of Chattahoochee



Savanna Price, 20, of Marianna



Travis Smith, 37, of Malone



Charles Randolph Corbin, 46, of Blountstown



Justin Cribley, 36, of Chattahoochee



Zanntayfey Yohoun Bennett, 35, of Quincy



Jeremy Williams, 26, of Greenwood

