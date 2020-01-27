8 people killed in northeast Alabama dock fire

Eight people are dead following a fire at a boat dock in Jackson County. The fire happened early Monday morning at Jackson County Park.
Mon 12:57 PM, Jan 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) — Eight people are dead following a fire at a boat dock in Jackson County. The fire happened early Monday morning at Jackson County Park.

The identities of the dead have not been released at this time. There is a possibility others could still be missing.

Seven others were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. “We have several people who were taken to the hospital from being in the water, and some had minor burns.” Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told the Associated Press.

There are emergency responders from multiple agencies on the scene right now, looking for the missing people. “They had slips here,” Harnen said. “That doesn’t mean they’re in the water and it doesn’t mean they’re dead. We’re making attempts to find them.” We’re told at least 35 boats at the dock were destroyed.

