80 Arrested In Polk County Prostitution Sting

News Release: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted a four day prostitution investigation that resulted in the arrests of 80 suspects on a variety of charges, including soliciting for prostitution, soliciting another to commit a lewd act, deriving support/proceeds from prostitution, and aiding/abetting prostitution.

The investigation was conducted in an undercover location in Polk County from Thursday, December 12th to Sunday, December 15th, 2013.

Detectives answered and placed ads on Internet websites such as Backpage.com. Undercover detectives arrested 24 men who were soliciting (“Johns”), 33 prostitutes, 13 who were aiding and abetting prostitution or deriving proceeds from prostitution, and 10 others for a variety of drug and other charges.

66% of those arrested (53 out of 80) have previous criminal histories including charges such as attempted murder, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, robbery, child abuse, battery, theft, fraud, and drug crimes. Among them, they had been charged with 395 crimes, an average of 7 ½ crimes each.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime. From the spread of disease and destruction of families to human trafficking, prostitution is bad for our community. We arrested a 16 year old girl from Orlando on Saturday for prostitution—she was driven to our undercover location (along with a 26 year old female prostitute) by a 20 year old man. The teen is clearly a victim of sex trafficking. We arrested the driver for deriving proceeds from prostitution and we are going to do everything we can to get her help and find out who is involved in trafficking this teenager.” Grady Judd, Sheriff

Detectives learned that 22 of those arrested are receiving food stamps / SNAP benefits. Nine of the “johns” told Deputies that they were married and one was engaged to be married. Five of the prostitutes told deputies they were married.

Among those arrested in the investigation are:

A 16-year-old girl from Orlando. She was charged with prostitution along with 26-year-old Amanda Parker of Orlando. They were brought to the undercover location by 20-year-old Stanley Benson, also from Orlando. He was charged with deriving proceeds from prostitution. Detectives are now conducting a human trafficking investigation.

32-year-old Justin Bachand of Lakeland is employed as a Florida Department of Corrections Probation Officer. He solicited an undercover female detective to expose her breasts and have protected sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

50-year-old Mark Graffrath of Lakeland was arrested during two previous PCSO prostitution operations. This time Graffrath solicited an undercover female detective for sexual intercourse without a condom in exchange for money. This is the same undercover female detective that resulted in Graffrath’s arrest in 2008.

47-year-old Richard Sierra of Altamonte Springs is an attorney for Kosto & Rotella Law Firm in the Orlando area. He travelled to the undercover location to have a “Girlfriend Experience” (sexual intercourse) in exchange for money. Sierra attempted to conduct a pat down, stating when he did this he usually pats the girl down for wires. He was charged with soliciting prostitution and assault. Sierra told deputies he was married.

43-year-old Christopher Havlicek of Palm Beach Gardens is the Managing Director/Palm Beach Market Manager for JP Morgan Chase Bank. He negotiated to be with an undercover female detective for ½ hour for cash. Havlicek then immediately disrobed and got onto the bed. Havlicek told deputies he was married. According to NBA.com, Havlicek is a former reporter for NBA TV.

50-year-old Anthony Stevens of Groveland is a Special Education Teacher at Groveland Elementary in Lake County. He solicited a female undercover deputy for sex / GFE (girlfriend experience) in exchange for money. Stevens told deputies he was married.

30-year-old Terra Webb & 43-year-old Charles Kinsey were a couple (St. Petersburg). They arrived at the undercover location with a 3-1/2 month old baby. After Kinsey didn’t hear from Webb he came to the undercover location with the baby. DCF was notified and the baby was turned over to their custody. Webb had negotiated money for sex with a male undercover deputy—she was arrested for soliciting prostitution and he was arrested for Child Neglect/Endangerment.

54-year-old William Higbee of St. Petersburg arrived at the undercover location with a bag of domination sex toys, including but not limited to a whip, leather/chain shackles, leather collar, ball gag, and a bottle of Vodka. Is also part owner/chef at Cafe 6200, St. Pete. He was arrested for soliciting for prostitution.

35-year-old Toni Sella of Tampa claims to be a porn star and provided the link to her pornographic website to the undercover detective. She stated she is on disability and receives $1,600 a month but she charges for different services on her website. She says her stage name is Ella Meadows. She was charged with soliciting prostitution.

Undercover Prostitution Investigation Arrests:

(in order of date of arrest)

Jessie Brannon Jr.

2921 Socrum Loop Rd W, LKLD, FL 33810

Marital Status: Married

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Battery, Assault, DWLSR, Vehicle Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription, Possession of Paraphernalia, Petit Theft, Retail Theft, DUI, Possession of Meth, VOP

Frank Uria

3755 Prescott Loop, LKLD, FL 33810

DOB: 10/29/1970

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Jason Bohannan

3520 Cleveland Heights Blvd #82, LKLD, FL 33803

DOB: 10/25/1983

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Burglary (Orange County Warrant)

Criminal History: Burglary, Grand Theft, Criminal Mischief, Petit Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Pawnbroker, Flee/Elude LEO, Reckless Driving, ROWOV, Possession of Burglary Tools

Fabian Perez

1811 Hudson Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759

DOB: 1/20/1993

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Kristin Hazelwood

No Address

DOB: 7/28/1984

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, WAOJ, VOP, Possession of Controlled Substance

Criminal History: Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Pawnbroker, Fraud, Petit Theft

Cassandra Mangels

12001 Belcher Rd Apt F85, Largo, FL 33773

DOB: 12/29/1987

Charges: Aid/Abet Commit Prostitution

Criminal History: Fraud, Retail Theft, Vehicle Theft, DUI

Kenneth Stanley Carevic

Address: 721 49th Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

DOB: 7/14/1983

Charges: DWLSR, Possession of Cannabis, Financial Benefits from Forced Labor or Service

Criminal History: Retail Theft, Aggravated Battery, Possession of Cannabis, Burglary, Grand Theft, Battery, ROWOV, Disorderly Intoxication, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Oxycodone, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, VOP, Flee/Elude LEO

Christopher Havlicek

Address: 117 Siesta Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

DOB: 7/22/1970

Marital Status: Married

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Christina Rivera

Address: 7300 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Orlando, FL 34747

DOB: 7/1/1984

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Fugitive Warrant, Robbery, Possession of Stolen Property, Disorderly Conduct, Child Abuse, Fraud, Petit Theft, Grand Theft

Nicole Cloud

Address: 248 S Clayton St, Mt Dora, FL 32757

DOB: 1/22/1975

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Disturbing Peace, Disorderly Intoxication, DUI, Failure to Appear

James Perkins

Address: 2500 Hwy 92 E Lot 13, Winter Haven, FL 33881

DOB: 8/16/1966

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Mikael Wilson

Address: 3204 E Curtis St, Tampa, FL 33610

DOB: 8/30/1990

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Battery on LEO, Petit Theft, Burglary, Grand Theft, Fraud, ROWOV, VOP, DWLSR

Tamara Anderson

Address: 513 Oliphant Ln, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

DOB: 5/7/1982

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Robbery, VOP, Battery, Petit Theft

Mallory Eckstein

Address: 2513 Viny Ct, Tampa, FL 33618

DOB: 11/28/1984

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Grand Theft, Utter Forged Instrument

Zina Bishop

Address: 7136 Burnett St, Spartanburg, SC 29303

DOB: 6/1/1988

Charges: Deriving Support/Proceed of Prostitution, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Para., Fugitive from Justice (South Carolina)

Criminal History: DWLSR, Attempted Armed Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Burglary, Grand Theft, Possession of Meth, Assault/Battery, Give False Information, Trespassing,

Jody Rae Lee

Address: 1512 138th Ave Apt A, Tampa, FL 33613

DOB: 11/25/1992

Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution

Christopher Dale Saffold

Address: 2450 E Hillsborough Ave 1111, Tampa, FL 33610

1512 138th Avenue, Apt. A, Tampa, FL 33613

DOB: 1/3/1992

Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution

Jabari James

Address: 3408 N 13th St Apt B, Tampa, FL 33605

DOB: 1/22/1980

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: CAREER OFFENDER Petit Theft, Robbery, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Retail Theft, Burglary, Escape, Failure to Appear, ROWOV, Vehicle Theft, DWLSR, Fraud, VOP, Forgery, Counterfeiting, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia

Contrila Lovins York

Address: 4219 E Osborne Ave, Tampa, FL 33610

4814 Curtis Street, E., Tampa, FL 33610

DOB: 12/3/1978

Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintain Vehicle for Drug Use

Criminal History: Grand Theft, VOP, Battery, Escape, Aggravated Battery, Trespassing, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Cannabis, Give False Name to LEO, DWLSR, ROWOV, Failure to Appear, Retail Theft, Robbery, Petit Theft, Forgery, Fraud,

Nathan Chaparro

Address: 5516 Starling Loop, Lakeland, FL 33810

7118Pebble Pass Loop, Lakeland, FL 33810

DOB: 8/23/1994

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Shaniqua Hunter

Address: 5657 Louis XIV Ct Apt B, Tampa, FL 33614

DOB: 11/10/1992

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia

Julius Cochran

Address: 1408 29th Ave E, Tampa, FL 33605

DOB: 6/1/82

Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Solicit Prostitution, ROWOV

Criminal History: Hit & Run, Making False Report, Burglary, ROWOV, Give False Name to LEO, Petit Theft, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, VOP, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, DWLSR, Vehicle Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, Battery

Jonathan Cyriac

Address: 3008 Little Rd, Valrico FL

DOB: 8/5/89

Charges: Solicit Another to Commit Prostitution

Robert Pellarin

Address: 2709 Gulf Blvd Unit A, Indian Rocks Beach, FL

DOB: 9/25/70

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution, Possession Cocaine, Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal History: DUI, County Ordinance Violation, Cocaine-Sale or Purchase

Justin Bachand

Address: Lakeland, FL

DOB: 6/20/81

Charges: Solicit Another to Commit Lewd Act

Case Details: Solicited UC to commit lewd act for $200

Jasmine Sanchez

Address: 7711 Blair Dr, Wesley Chapel FL

DOB: 10/19/78

Marital Status: Married

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Mark Graffrath

Address: 2329 Jungle St, Lakeland FL

DOB: 6/26/63

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Criminal History: DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Battery, Solicit Prostitution, Sex Offense-Offer/Commit/Engage

David Molton

Address: 1034 Evanston Dr, Jackson, MI

DOB: 9/27/45

Charges: Soliciting Prostitution

Carla Larder

Address: 1161 N Groveland Way, Crystal River, FL

DOB: 9/27/82

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Fraud-Insufficient Funds Check, Failure to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Cocaine, Petit Theft

Terra Webb

Address: 2438 24th N St, St Petersburg, FL

DOB: 1/14/83

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Give/Sell Alcohol to Minor, Domestic Battery, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, DWLSR, Possess Cocaine, Sale/Delivery of Cocaine, Retail Theft, Loitering/Prowling, Prostitution, Possess/Sale of Oxycodone

Charles “Mike” Kinsey

Address: 2013 Plantation Palms, Brandon, FL

DOB: 11/2/70

Charges: Child neglect/endangerment

Criminal History: Grand Theft, Possess Cocaine, Possess Paraphernalia, Possess Liquor by Minor, Battery DV, Possess Controlled Substance, Open Container, Possess Marijuana, Burglary Conveyance, Petit Theft, DWLSR, Criminal Mischief, Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Resisting Officer, DUI, Operate Unregistered Vehicle,

Anthony Stevens

Address: 1052 Osprey Cove Cir, Groveland, FL

DOB: 5/19/63

Marital Status: Married

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Mataratrice Shadey Wright

Address: 460 Lake Ridge Lane Apopka, FL

DOB: 3/20/87

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Assault with Deadly Weapon, Breaking or Entering, Injury to Property, Shoplifting, Resist Officer

Jamal Spikes

Address: 4705 Castlewood Drive E. Jacksonville, FL

DOB: 9/29/92

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Retail Theft, Criminal Traffic

Sharaye Ragsdale

Address: 1057 E. Blaine St., Springfield, MO

DOB: 3/22/93

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Petit Theft, Prostitution

Lester Hamilton

Address: 5239 Stone Harbor Road, Orlando, FL

607 Lake Mobile Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL

DOB: 7/23/88

Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution

Criminal History: Carry Concealed Weapon, Possess Cocaine, Possess Marijuana, Destroy Evidence, Possess Meth WITS, Possess Paraphernalia

Jabar Coleman

Address: 5239 Stone Harbor Road, Orlando, FL

DOB: 2/7/93

Charges: Resist Officer Without Violence

Criminal History: Possess Marijuana

Daniel Sanders

Address: 314 Teakwood Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL

DOB: 11/10/92

Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution, Violation of Probation (2 Counts-Orange County)

Criminal History: Possess Marijuana, Possess Cocaine, Possess Controlled Substance, Traffic Violation

Kareen Caamano

Address: 845 Oak Manor Circle, Orlando, FL

DOB: 12/17/79

Charges: Solicit Another For Lewdness, Poss. of Cocaine, Poss. of Heroin, and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal History: Fraud-Insufficient Funds Check

Eric Bosewell

Address: 1006 Early Dr. NW, Palm Bay, FL

DOB: 12/16/82

Charges: Poss. of Opium and Poss of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal History: Possess Controlled Substance, Forgery, Petit Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, Pass Forged-Altered ID, Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Secondhand Dealer

Elisa Arenz

Address: 605 Dial Drive, Orlando, FL

DOB: 6/5/82

Charges: Maintain Vehicle for Drug Use

Criminal History: Possess Cannabis, Possess Paraphernalia

David Neymour

Address: 9244 Wellstone Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL

DOB: 7/20/81

Marital Status: Engaged

Charges: Solicit Another for Lewdness (2 counts)

Criminal History: Battery DV, Trespass, Traffic Offense, Child Abuse/Neglect

JUVENILE

Address: Orlando, FL

16-YEARS-OLD - JUVENILE

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Amanda Parker

Address: 9301 S Orange Blossom Trail #156, Orlando, FL

DOB: 10/8/87

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Stanley Benson

Address: 1770 Americana Blvd Apt D, Orlando, FL

DOB: 12/29/92

Charges: Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution (2 counts), Neglect Child Abuse without Great Harm

Mindy Roberts

Address: 1330 Daniels Cove Dr, Winter Garden, FL

DOB: 11/15/1983

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Battery on LEO, Violation of Probation (Seminole County)

Criminal History: Grand Theft, Expired DL, Dealing in Stolen Property, VOP, Neglect Child, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Paraphernalia, DWLSR, Failure to Appear, WAOJ

Thomas Allopenna

Address: 548 Carey Way, Orlando, FL

DOB: 8/22/88

Charges: Aid & Abet Prostitution

Patrick Doreus

Address: 204 Danville Dr, Orlando, FL

DOB: 7/3/84

Charges: Aid & Abet Prostitution, DWLSR

Angelina Castaldi

Address: 6911 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL

DOB: 7/4/91

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Case Details: Solicited UC for oral & sexual intercourse bareback for $700

Criminal History: Burglary, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Theft, Battery, Fight/Affray, Vehicle Theft, DUI, Child Abuse

Jairisa Davis

Address: 309 Prince Charles Ln, Winter Park, FL

DOB: 9/3/94

Charges: Offer to Commit Prostitution

Davon Knight

Address: 6514 Summerwalk Square Apt A, Winter Park, FL

DOB: 12/8/93

Charges: Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution

Edith Rodriguez-Gonzalez

Address: 121 Fountain Ct, Spring Hill, FL 34606

DOB: 12/16/87

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Leola Irby

Address: 3985 Northlake Orlando Pkwy Apt 2015, Orlando, FL

DOB: 1/14/83 Race/Sex: B/F

Marital Status: Married

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Retail Theft

Ashley Duquette

Address: 116 Via Rosina, Jupiter, FL

DOB: 6/16/87

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: DUI, VOP

Timothy Gay

Address: 170 Park Ln, Bartow, FL

DOB: 11/21/64

Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, ROWOV

Criminal History: Burglary, DWLSR, Reckless Driving, Theft, Aggravated Assault, Trespassing, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cocaine, Battery, VOP, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraud, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription, ROWOV

Lisa Lyle

Address: 5869 Pipes Rd, Bartow, FL

DOB: 10/6/70

Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, False ID Given to LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, VOP (3 counts)

Criminal History: Theft, ROWOV, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, DWLSR, VOP, Pass Forged DL, Give False Name to LEO, Trespassing, WAOJ

Richard Sierra

Address: 130 Spring Chase Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL

DOB: 9/2/66

Marital Status: Married

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Assault

Phil Crooms

Address: 2726 Renegade Dr, Orlando, FL

DOB: 9/8/68

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: DWLSR

Robinsonne Joseph

Address: 906 E Calhoun St, Plant City, FL

804 W. 7th Street, #C-11, Miami, FL

DOB: 5/30/82

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Battery, Aggravated Assault

Dominique Kumitsky

Address: 13744 Aldsworth Ct, Wellington, FL

DOB: 4/24/87

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, VOP (DUI-Palm Beach County)

Criminal History: Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct, ROWOV, Disorderly Intoxication, Battery on LEO, VOP, DUI, DWLSR, Possession of Cocaine, WAOJ

William Green

Address: 2353 Windjammer Way, West Palm Beach, FL

DOB: 4/14/79

Charges: Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution, VOP (Poss Cocaine-Palm Beach County)

Criminal History: Failure to Appear, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, ROWOV, DWLSR, Possession of Cocaine, Tamper with Evidence,

Clarissa Rodgers

Address: 316 Edwin Dr, Ruskin, FL

DOB: 8/6/89

Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia

Roberto Mendoza

Address: 3217 Byrd Nest Ln, Ruskin, FL

DOB: 9/4/87

Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia

Criminal History: No Valid DL

Amy Rumball

Address: 2310 Cherry Ridge Ln, Brandon, FL

DOB: 12/8/77

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Paraphernalia, DWLSR, Failure to Appear, Possession of Oxycodone, VOP

Amie Carter

Address: 1066 Mango Dr, Castleberry, FL

DOB: 12/7/83

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Retail Theft, Battery, Assault, Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Grand Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Pawnbroker, Pass Forged, Petit Theft, VOP, Possess Counterfeit Credit Cards, Contempt of Court, ROWOV, Battery on LEO, Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prostitution, Possession of Cocaine, Criminal Mischief, DWLSR, Scheme to Defraud

Henry Gibson

Address: 2225 W Pine St #11, Orlando

DOB: 8/13/78

Charges: VOP (Drive w/o License Injury/Death)

Criminal History: Carrying Concealed Weapon, Burglary, Dealing in Stolen Property, Grand Theft, Possession of Cannabis, VOP, Deliver Cocaine, Dangerous Drugs, Aggravated Stalking, Harassing Communication, Battery, Assault, ROWOV, Failure to Appear, Possession of Cocaine, Contempt of Court, Kidnap, Obstructing Justice, Attempted Murder, WAOJ, DWLSR

Gary Wise

Address: 2613 Royal Dr, Lakeland, FL

DOB: 5/30/78

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription, Possession of Paraphernalia, Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice

Toya Williams

Address: 2114 Drive Way, Kissimmee, FL

DOB: 11/3/86

Marital Status: married

Charges: ROWOV, Knowingly DWLSR, Offer/Commit/Engage in Lewdness (2counts), Solicit Another for Lewdness

Criminal History: WAOJ, Battery, Failure to Appear, VOP, DUI, Prostitution

Scott McMann

Address: 3702 Christmas Palm Pl, Oviedo, FL

DOB: 1/26/77

Charges: Aid & Abet Prostitution

Criminal History: DWLSR, Expired Registration, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI, Vehicle Theft, Attach Unassigned Tag, VOP, Petit Theft

Hubert Hernandez

Address: 2230 Miguel Street, Lakeland, FL

DOB: 05/11/67

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Sexual Battery Victim over 12 (acquitted)

Raymond Johnston

Address: 4619 South Jordan Avenue, Lakeland, FL

DOB: 04/03/1978

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Toni Sella

Address: 8415 N. Armenia Avenue, #432, Tampa, FL

DOB: 07/17/1978

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Worthless Check

Shaneidra Thompson

Address: 1806 South Club Court, Tampa, FL

DOB: 09/14/1994

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Battery (DV), Resist Officer w/out Violence

Joyce Rolph

Address: 4721 El Dorado Drive, Tampa, FL

DOB: 04/29/1977

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Traffic Violations

Anique Smith

Address: 1404 E. 109th Avenue, Tampa, FL

DOB: 10/11/1981

Charges: Solicit Prostitution

William Higbee

Address: 2700 48th Avenue, N., St. Pete, FL

DOB: 08/16/1959

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Para.

Criminal History: Possess Cocaine, Worth Check, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Neglect Child, Grand Theft, Soliciting Prostitution, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Shoplifting, Resist Officer, DWLSR, Forgery/Uttering, Defraud Innkeeper, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Para

Bobby Ramphal

Address: 570 Pinehurst Cove, Kissimmee, FL

DOB: 02/23/1971

Charges: Solicit Lewd Act (2 counts), Solicit Prostitution

Criminal History: Grand Theft, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Traffic Violations

Felicia Eidens

Address: 813 SE Squirell Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL

DOB: 01/16/1986

Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Battery

Criminal History: Loitering & Prowling, Solicit Another for Lewdness, DWLSR, Giving False Name to LEO, Criminal Use of ID

Antonio Walker

Address: 4902 Hernandez Drive, Orlando, FL

DOB: 04/07/1972

Charges: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Para.

Criminal History: Burglary, Grand Theft, Possession of Cocaine, Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Assault, Resist Officer with Violence, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine WIT Sell, Battery (DV), Smuggle Contraband, Pass Forged Instrument, Escape, False Name to LEO, Possess of Control Substance w/o Prescription, Traffic Violation, Possession of Drug Para., Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor, Kidnap/False Imprisonment, Obstruct Justice