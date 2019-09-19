80 Arrested In Polk County Prostitution Sting

News Release: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted a four day prostitution investigation that resulted in the arrests of 80 suspects on a variety of charges, including soliciting for prostitution, soliciting another to commit a lewd act, deriving support/proceeds from prostitution, and aiding/abetting prostitution.
The investigation was conducted in an undercover location in Polk County from Thursday, December 12th to Sunday, December 15th, 2013.
Detectives answered and placed ads on Internet websites such as Backpage.com. Undercover detectives arrested 24 men who were soliciting (“Johns”), 33 prostitutes, 13 who were aiding and abetting prostitution or deriving proceeds from prostitution, and 10 others for a variety of drug and other charges.
66% of those arrested (53 out of 80) have previous criminal histories including charges such as attempted murder, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, robbery, child abuse, battery, theft, fraud, and drug crimes. Among them, they had been charged with 395 crimes, an average of 7 ½ crimes each.
“Prostitution is not a victimless crime. From the spread of disease and destruction of families to human trafficking, prostitution is bad for our community. We arrested a 16 year old girl from Orlando on Saturday for prostitution—she was driven to our undercover location (along with a 26 year old female prostitute) by a 20 year old man. The teen is clearly a victim of sex trafficking. We arrested the driver for deriving proceeds from prostitution and we are going to do everything we can to get her help and find out who is involved in trafficking this teenager.” Grady Judd, Sheriff
Detectives learned that 22 of those arrested are receiving food stamps / SNAP benefits. Nine of the “johns” told Deputies that they were married and one was engaged to be married. Five of the prostitutes told deputies they were married.
Among those arrested in the investigation are:
A 16-year-old girl from Orlando. She was charged with prostitution along with 26-year-old Amanda Parker of Orlando. They were brought to the undercover location by 20-year-old Stanley Benson, also from Orlando. He was charged with deriving proceeds from prostitution. Detectives are now conducting a human trafficking investigation.
32-year-old Justin Bachand of Lakeland is employed as a Florida Department of Corrections Probation Officer. He solicited an undercover female detective to expose her breasts and have protected sexual intercourse in exchange for money.
50-year-old Mark Graffrath of Lakeland was arrested during two previous PCSO prostitution operations. This time Graffrath solicited an undercover female detective for sexual intercourse without a condom in exchange for money. This is the same undercover female detective that resulted in Graffrath’s arrest in 2008.
47-year-old Richard Sierra of Altamonte Springs is an attorney for Kosto & Rotella Law Firm in the Orlando area. He travelled to the undercover location to have a “Girlfriend Experience” (sexual intercourse) in exchange for money. Sierra attempted to conduct a pat down, stating when he did this he usually pats the girl down for wires. He was charged with soliciting prostitution and assault. Sierra told deputies he was married.
43-year-old Christopher Havlicek of Palm Beach Gardens is the Managing Director/Palm Beach Market Manager for JP Morgan Chase Bank. He negotiated to be with an undercover female detective for ½ hour for cash. Havlicek then immediately disrobed and got onto the bed. Havlicek told deputies he was married. According to NBA.com, Havlicek is a former reporter for NBA TV.
50-year-old Anthony Stevens of Groveland is a Special Education Teacher at Groveland Elementary in Lake County. He solicited a female undercover deputy for sex / GFE (girlfriend experience) in exchange for money. Stevens told deputies he was married.
30-year-old Terra Webb & 43-year-old Charles Kinsey were a couple (St. Petersburg). They arrived at the undercover location with a 3-1/2 month old baby. After Kinsey didn’t hear from Webb he came to the undercover location with the baby. DCF was notified and the baby was turned over to their custody. Webb had negotiated money for sex with a male undercover deputy—she was arrested for soliciting prostitution and he was arrested for Child Neglect/Endangerment.
54-year-old William Higbee of St. Petersburg arrived at the undercover location with a bag of domination sex toys, including but not limited to a whip, leather/chain shackles, leather collar, ball gag, and a bottle of Vodka. Is also part owner/chef at Cafe 6200, St. Pete. He was arrested for soliciting for prostitution.
35-year-old Toni Sella of Tampa claims to be a porn star and provided the link to her pornographic website to the undercover detective. She stated she is on disability and receives $1,600 a month but she charges for different services on her website. She says her stage name is Ella Meadows. She was charged with soliciting prostitution.
Undercover Prostitution Investigation Arrests:
(in order of date of arrest)
Jessie Brannon Jr.
2921 Socrum Loop Rd W, LKLD, FL 33810
Marital Status: Married
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Battery, Assault, DWLSR, Vehicle Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription, Possession of Paraphernalia, Petit Theft, Retail Theft, DUI, Possession of Meth, VOP
Frank Uria
3755 Prescott Loop, LKLD, FL 33810
DOB: 10/29/1970
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Jason Bohannan
3520 Cleveland Heights Blvd #82, LKLD, FL 33803
DOB: 10/25/1983
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Burglary (Orange County Warrant)
Criminal History: Burglary, Grand Theft, Criminal Mischief, Petit Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Pawnbroker, Flee/Elude LEO, Reckless Driving, ROWOV, Possession of Burglary Tools
Fabian Perez
1811 Hudson Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759
DOB: 1/20/1993
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Kristin Hazelwood
No Address
DOB: 7/28/1984
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, WAOJ, VOP, Possession of Controlled Substance
Criminal History: Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Pawnbroker, Fraud, Petit Theft
Cassandra Mangels
12001 Belcher Rd Apt F85, Largo, FL 33773
DOB: 12/29/1987
Charges: Aid/Abet Commit Prostitution
Criminal History: Fraud, Retail Theft, Vehicle Theft, DUI
Kenneth Stanley Carevic
Address: 721 49th Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
DOB: 7/14/1983
Charges: DWLSR, Possession of Cannabis, Financial Benefits from Forced Labor or Service
Criminal History: Retail Theft, Aggravated Battery, Possession of Cannabis, Burglary, Grand Theft, Battery, ROWOV, Disorderly Intoxication, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Oxycodone, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, VOP, Flee/Elude LEO
Christopher Havlicek
Address: 117 Siesta Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
DOB: 7/22/1970
Marital Status: Married
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Christina Rivera
Address: 7300 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Orlando, FL 34747
DOB: 7/1/1984
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Fugitive Warrant, Robbery, Possession of Stolen Property, Disorderly Conduct, Child Abuse, Fraud, Petit Theft, Grand Theft
Nicole Cloud
Address: 248 S Clayton St, Mt Dora, FL 32757
DOB: 1/22/1975
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Disturbing Peace, Disorderly Intoxication, DUI, Failure to Appear
James Perkins
Address: 2500 Hwy 92 E Lot 13, Winter Haven, FL 33881
DOB: 8/16/1966
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Mikael Wilson
Address: 3204 E Curtis St, Tampa, FL 33610
DOB: 8/30/1990
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Battery on LEO, Petit Theft, Burglary, Grand Theft, Fraud, ROWOV, VOP, DWLSR
Tamara Anderson
Address: 513 Oliphant Ln, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
DOB: 5/7/1982
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Robbery, VOP, Battery, Petit Theft
Mallory Eckstein
Address: 2513 Viny Ct, Tampa, FL 33618
DOB: 11/28/1984
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Grand Theft, Utter Forged Instrument
Zina Bishop
Address: 7136 Burnett St, Spartanburg, SC 29303
DOB: 6/1/1988
Charges: Deriving Support/Proceed of Prostitution, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Para., Fugitive from Justice (South Carolina)
Criminal History: DWLSR, Attempted Armed Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Burglary, Grand Theft, Possession of Meth, Assault/Battery, Give False Information, Trespassing,
Jody Rae Lee
Address: 1512 138th Ave Apt A, Tampa, FL 33613
DOB: 11/25/1992
Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution
Christopher Dale Saffold
Address: 2450 E Hillsborough Ave 1111, Tampa, FL 33610
1512 138th Avenue, Apt. A, Tampa, FL 33613
DOB: 1/3/1992
Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution
Jabari James
Address: 3408 N 13th St Apt B, Tampa, FL 33605
DOB: 1/22/1980
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: CAREER OFFENDER Petit Theft, Robbery, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Retail Theft, Burglary, Escape, Failure to Appear, ROWOV, Vehicle Theft, DWLSR, Fraud, VOP, Forgery, Counterfeiting, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia
Contrila Lovins York
Address: 4219 E Osborne Ave, Tampa, FL 33610
4814 Curtis Street, E., Tampa, FL 33610
DOB: 12/3/1978
Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintain Vehicle for Drug Use
Criminal History: Grand Theft, VOP, Battery, Escape, Aggravated Battery, Trespassing, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Cannabis, Give False Name to LEO, DWLSR, ROWOV, Failure to Appear, Retail Theft, Robbery, Petit Theft, Forgery, Fraud,
Nathan Chaparro
Address: 5516 Starling Loop, Lakeland, FL 33810
7118Pebble Pass Loop, Lakeland, FL 33810
DOB: 8/23/1994
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Shaniqua Hunter
Address: 5657 Louis XIV Ct Apt B, Tampa, FL 33614
DOB: 11/10/1992
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia
Julius Cochran
Address: 1408 29th Ave E, Tampa, FL 33605
DOB: 6/1/82
Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Solicit Prostitution, ROWOV
Criminal History: Hit & Run, Making False Report, Burglary, ROWOV, Give False Name to LEO, Petit Theft, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, VOP, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, DWLSR, Vehicle Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, Battery
Jonathan Cyriac
Address: 3008 Little Rd, Valrico FL
DOB: 8/5/89
Charges: Solicit Another to Commit Prostitution
Robert Pellarin
Address: 2709 Gulf Blvd Unit A, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
DOB: 9/25/70
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution, Possession Cocaine, Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Criminal History: DUI, County Ordinance Violation, Cocaine-Sale or Purchase
Justin Bachand
Address: Lakeland, FL
DOB: 6/20/81
Charges: Solicit Another to Commit Lewd Act
Case Details: Solicited UC to commit lewd act for $200
Jasmine Sanchez
Address: 7711 Blair Dr, Wesley Chapel FL
DOB: 10/19/78
Marital Status: Married
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
Mark Graffrath
Address: 2329 Jungle St, Lakeland FL
DOB: 6/26/63
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
Criminal History: DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Battery, Solicit Prostitution, Sex Offense-Offer/Commit/Engage
David Molton
Address: 1034 Evanston Dr, Jackson, MI
DOB: 9/27/45
Charges: Soliciting Prostitution
Carla Larder
Address: 1161 N Groveland Way, Crystal River, FL
DOB: 9/27/82
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Fraud-Insufficient Funds Check, Failure to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Cocaine, Petit Theft
Terra Webb
Address: 2438 24th N St, St Petersburg, FL
DOB: 1/14/83
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Give/Sell Alcohol to Minor, Domestic Battery, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, DWLSR, Possess Cocaine, Sale/Delivery of Cocaine, Retail Theft, Loitering/Prowling, Prostitution, Possess/Sale of Oxycodone
Charles “Mike” Kinsey
Address: 2013 Plantation Palms, Brandon, FL
DOB: 11/2/70
Charges: Child neglect/endangerment
Criminal History: Grand Theft, Possess Cocaine, Possess Paraphernalia, Possess Liquor by Minor, Battery DV, Possess Controlled Substance, Open Container, Possess Marijuana, Burglary Conveyance, Petit Theft, DWLSR, Criminal Mischief, Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Resisting Officer, DUI, Operate Unregistered Vehicle,
Anthony Stevens
Address: 1052 Osprey Cove Cir, Groveland, FL
DOB: 5/19/63
Marital Status: Married
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Mataratrice Shadey Wright
Address: 460 Lake Ridge Lane Apopka, FL
DOB: 3/20/87
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Assault with Deadly Weapon, Breaking or Entering, Injury to Property, Shoplifting, Resist Officer
Jamal Spikes
Address: 4705 Castlewood Drive E. Jacksonville, FL
DOB: 9/29/92
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Retail Theft, Criminal Traffic
Sharaye Ragsdale
Address: 1057 E. Blaine St., Springfield, MO
DOB: 3/22/93
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Petit Theft, Prostitution
Lester Hamilton
Address: 5239 Stone Harbor Road, Orlando, FL
607 Lake Mobile Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
DOB: 7/23/88
Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution
Criminal History: Carry Concealed Weapon, Possess Cocaine, Possess Marijuana, Destroy Evidence, Possess Meth WITS, Possess Paraphernalia
Jabar Coleman
Address: 5239 Stone Harbor Road, Orlando, FL
DOB: 2/7/93
Charges: Resist Officer Without Violence
Criminal History: Possess Marijuana
Daniel Sanders
Address: 314 Teakwood Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
DOB: 11/10/92
Charges: Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution, Violation of Probation (2 Counts-Orange County)
Criminal History: Possess Marijuana, Possess Cocaine, Possess Controlled Substance, Traffic Violation
Kareen Caamano
Address: 845 Oak Manor Circle, Orlando, FL
DOB: 12/17/79
Charges: Solicit Another For Lewdness, Poss. of Cocaine, Poss. of Heroin, and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Criminal History: Fraud-Insufficient Funds Check
Eric Bosewell
Address: 1006 Early Dr. NW, Palm Bay, FL
DOB: 12/16/82
Charges: Poss. of Opium and Poss of Drug Paraphernalia
Criminal History: Possess Controlled Substance, Forgery, Petit Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, Pass Forged-Altered ID, Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Secondhand Dealer
Elisa Arenz
Address: 605 Dial Drive, Orlando, FL
DOB: 6/5/82
Charges: Maintain Vehicle for Drug Use
Criminal History: Possess Cannabis, Possess Paraphernalia
David Neymour
Address: 9244 Wellstone Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
DOB: 7/20/81
Marital Status: Engaged
Charges: Solicit Another for Lewdness (2 counts)
Criminal History: Battery DV, Trespass, Traffic Offense, Child Abuse/Neglect
JUVENILE
Address: Orlando, FL
16-YEARS-OLD - JUVENILE
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Amanda Parker
Address: 9301 S Orange Blossom Trail #156, Orlando, FL
DOB: 10/8/87
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Stanley Benson
Address: 1770 Americana Blvd Apt D, Orlando, FL
DOB: 12/29/92
Charges: Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution (2 counts), Neglect Child Abuse without Great Harm
Mindy Roberts
Address: 1330 Daniels Cove Dr, Winter Garden, FL
DOB: 11/15/1983
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Battery on LEO, Violation of Probation (Seminole County)
Criminal History: Grand Theft, Expired DL, Dealing in Stolen Property, VOP, Neglect Child, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Paraphernalia, DWLSR, Failure to Appear, WAOJ
Thomas Allopenna
Address: 548 Carey Way, Orlando, FL
DOB: 8/22/88
Charges: Aid & Abet Prostitution
Patrick Doreus
Address: 204 Danville Dr, Orlando, FL
DOB: 7/3/84
Charges: Aid & Abet Prostitution, DWLSR
Angelina Castaldi
Address: 6911 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL
DOB: 7/4/91
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Case Details: Solicited UC for oral & sexual intercourse bareback for $700
Criminal History: Burglary, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, Theft, Battery, Fight/Affray, Vehicle Theft, DUI, Child Abuse
Jairisa Davis
Address: 309 Prince Charles Ln, Winter Park, FL
DOB: 9/3/94
Charges: Offer to Commit Prostitution
Davon Knight
Address: 6514 Summerwalk Square Apt A, Winter Park, FL
DOB: 12/8/93
Charges: Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution
Edith Rodriguez-Gonzalez
Address: 121 Fountain Ct, Spring Hill, FL 34606
DOB: 12/16/87
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Leola Irby
Address: 3985 Northlake Orlando Pkwy Apt 2015, Orlando, FL
DOB: 1/14/83 Race/Sex: B/F
Marital Status: Married
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Retail Theft
Ashley Duquette
Address: 116 Via Rosina, Jupiter, FL
DOB: 6/16/87
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: DUI, VOP
Timothy Gay
Address: 170 Park Ln, Bartow, FL
DOB: 11/21/64
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Paraphernalia, ROWOV
Criminal History: Burglary, DWLSR, Reckless Driving, Theft, Aggravated Assault, Trespassing, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Cocaine, Battery, VOP, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraud, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription, ROWOV
Lisa Lyle
Address: 5869 Pipes Rd, Bartow, FL
DOB: 10/6/70
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, False ID Given to LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, VOP (3 counts)
Criminal History: Theft, ROWOV, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, DWLSR, VOP, Pass Forged DL, Give False Name to LEO, Trespassing, WAOJ
Richard Sierra
Address: 130 Spring Chase Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
DOB: 9/2/66
Marital Status: Married
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Assault
Phil Crooms
Address: 2726 Renegade Dr, Orlando, FL
DOB: 9/8/68
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: DWLSR
Robinsonne Joseph
Address: 906 E Calhoun St, Plant City, FL
804 W. 7th Street, #C-11, Miami, FL
DOB: 5/30/82
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Battery, Aggravated Assault
Dominique Kumitsky
Address: 13744 Aldsworth Ct, Wellington, FL
DOB: 4/24/87
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, VOP (DUI-Palm Beach County)
Criminal History: Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct, ROWOV, Disorderly Intoxication, Battery on LEO, VOP, DUI, DWLSR, Possession of Cocaine, WAOJ
William Green
Address: 2353 Windjammer Way, West Palm Beach, FL
DOB: 4/14/79
Charges: Deriving from Proceeds of Prostitution, VOP (Poss Cocaine-Palm Beach County)
Criminal History: Failure to Appear, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, ROWOV, DWLSR, Possession of Cocaine, Tamper with Evidence,
Clarissa Rodgers
Address: 316 Edwin Dr, Ruskin, FL
DOB: 8/6/89
Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia
Roberto Mendoza
Address: 3217 Byrd Nest Ln, Ruskin, FL
DOB: 9/4/87
Charges: Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia
Criminal History: No Valid DL
Amy Rumball
Address: 2310 Cherry Ridge Ln, Brandon, FL
DOB: 12/8/77
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Possession of Heroin, Possession of Paraphernalia, DWLSR, Failure to Appear, Possession of Oxycodone, VOP
Amie Carter
Address: 1066 Mango Dr, Castleberry, FL
DOB: 12/7/83
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Retail Theft, Battery, Assault, Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Grand Theft, Deal in Stolen Property, False Verification to Pawnbroker, Pass Forged, Petit Theft, VOP, Possess Counterfeit Credit Cards, Contempt of Court, ROWOV, Battery on LEO, Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prostitution, Possession of Cocaine, Criminal Mischief, DWLSR, Scheme to Defraud
Henry Gibson
Address: 2225 W Pine St #11, Orlando
DOB: 8/13/78
Charges: VOP (Drive w/o License Injury/Death)
Criminal History: Carrying Concealed Weapon, Burglary, Dealing in Stolen Property, Grand Theft, Possession of Cannabis, VOP, Deliver Cocaine, Dangerous Drugs, Aggravated Stalking, Harassing Communication, Battery, Assault, ROWOV, Failure to Appear, Possession of Cocaine, Contempt of Court, Kidnap, Obstructing Justice, Attempted Murder, WAOJ, DWLSR
Gary Wise
Address: 2613 Royal Dr, Lakeland, FL
DOB: 5/30/78
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription, Possession of Paraphernalia, Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice
Toya Williams
Address: 2114 Drive Way, Kissimmee, FL
DOB: 11/3/86
Marital Status: married
Charges: ROWOV, Knowingly DWLSR, Offer/Commit/Engage in Lewdness (2counts), Solicit Another for Lewdness
Criminal History: WAOJ, Battery, Failure to Appear, VOP, DUI, Prostitution
Scott McMann
Address: 3702 Christmas Palm Pl, Oviedo, FL
DOB: 1/26/77
Charges: Aid & Abet Prostitution
Criminal History: DWLSR, Expired Registration, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI, Vehicle Theft, Attach Unassigned Tag, VOP, Petit Theft
Hubert Hernandez
Address: 2230 Miguel Street, Lakeland, FL
DOB: 05/11/67
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Sexual Battery Victim over 12 (acquitted)
Raymond Johnston
Address: 4619 South Jordan Avenue, Lakeland, FL
DOB: 04/03/1978
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Toni Sella
Address: 8415 N. Armenia Avenue, #432, Tampa, FL
DOB: 07/17/1978
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Worthless Check
Shaneidra Thompson
Address: 1806 South Club Court, Tampa, FL
DOB: 09/14/1994
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Battery (DV), Resist Officer w/out Violence
Joyce Rolph
Address: 4721 El Dorado Drive, Tampa, FL
DOB: 04/29/1977
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Traffic Violations
Anique Smith
Address: 1404 E. 109th Avenue, Tampa, FL
DOB: 10/11/1981
Charges: Solicit Prostitution
William Higbee
Address: 2700 48th Avenue, N., St. Pete, FL
DOB: 08/16/1959
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Para.
Criminal History: Possess Cocaine, Worth Check, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Neglect Child, Grand Theft, Soliciting Prostitution, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Shoplifting, Resist Officer, DWLSR, Forgery/Uttering, Defraud Innkeeper, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Para
Bobby Ramphal
Address: 570 Pinehurst Cove, Kissimmee, FL
DOB: 02/23/1971
Charges: Solicit Lewd Act (2 counts), Solicit Prostitution
Criminal History: Grand Theft, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Traffic Violations
Felicia Eidens
Address: 813 SE Squirell Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
DOB: 01/16/1986
Charges: Solicit Prostitution, Battery
Criminal History: Loitering & Prowling, Solicit Another for Lewdness, DWLSR, Giving False Name to LEO, Criminal Use of ID
Antonio Walker
Address: 4902 Hernandez Drive, Orlando, FL
DOB: 04/07/1972
Charges: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Para.
Criminal History: Burglary, Grand Theft, Possession of Cocaine, Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Assault, Resist Officer with Violence, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine WIT Sell, Battery (DV), Smuggle Contraband, Pass Forged Instrument, Escape, False Name to LEO, Possess of Control Substance w/o Prescription, Traffic Violation, Possession of Drug Para., Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor, Kidnap/False Imprisonment, Obstruct Justice