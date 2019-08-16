$8,000 worth of meth found inside towed car

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 16, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has seized a quarter-pound of methamphetamine found in an impounded vehicle at a tow yard.

Deputies discovered the drugs Wednesday afternoon after getting a tip. A drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies of the presence of narcotics inside the car, so investigators got a search warrant.

Deputies estimate the meth has a street value of $8,000. Along with the drugs, they found a loaded .38 caliber pistol inside the car.

The sheriff’s office says the case is under active investigation, suspects have been identified, and arrests are expected.

