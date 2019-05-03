82 arrested in child exploitation sting operation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 3, 2019
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrests of 82 suspects and the rescue of 17 children as part of a multi-state sting operation to crack down on child exploitation.
The sting, known as Operation Southern Impact III, was coordinated by ten Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces in eight states. The operation focused on netting criminals who possess and distribute child pornography or sexually exploit children on the internet.
The GBI says Operation Southern Impact III began approximately 4 months ago and culminated in 3 days of search warrant executions, undercover operations, arrests and sex offender compliance verification visits in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Those in custody and charged in Georgia as part of Operation Southern Impact III are:
James Barfield IV, 51, Atlanta, GA, home improvement store employee
Dillan M. Bell, 26, Allenhurst, GA, unemployed
Gerald Chamberlain, 34, Rome, GA, golf course maintenance worker
Carol Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, county employee
Doug Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, department store employee
Timothy Wayne Diggs, 39, Metter, GA, information technology specialist
Keith James Diver, 37, Norcross, GA, restaurant employee
Erick Noe Gonzalez, 26, Buford, GA, landscaper
Erik Gordon, 30, Morrow, GA, shipping company employee
Desmond Lemond Hasley, 27, Douglasville, GA, staffing company employee
Keidron Jayquan Isham, 23, Rome, GA, unemployed
Claude Martin Johnson IV, 21, Augusta, GA, unemployed
Andrew Kim, 30, Suwanee, GA, business owner
Jordan Logan, 33, Grovetown, GA, painter
Jonathan Craig Manning, 28, Rome, GA, railroad worker
Andrew J. Martz, 30, Tyrone, GA, student
Matthew James McDurmond, 26, Cedartown, unknown
Terry Menard, 61, Roswell, GA, multimedia designer
Daniel Joseph Mullinax, 35, Auburn, GA, unemployed
Justin Lee Myers, 22, Cleveland, GA, unknown
Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, Marietta, GA, construction worker
Michael David Quinn, 44, Roswell, GA, unknown
Matthew Steven Ramski, 37, Cumming, GA, graphic design artist
Arlen Lemuel Riddle, 46, Muscadine, AL, fireman
Malchijah Robinson, 40, Decatur, GA, unemployed
David Chris Sammons, 33, Eatonton, GA, factory worker
Omar S. Sanchez-Viera, 40, Jonesboro, GA, health supplement company employee
Chad Sitzwohl, 35, Dawsonville, GA, factory worker
Wille D. Slaughter, 33, Valdosta, GA, military veteran
Wan Yeung Tang, 45, Cumming, GA, dishwasher
Tyler Wooten, 21, Sharpsburg, GA, student
A total of 171 law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.