82 arrested in child exploitation sting operation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrests of 82 suspects and the rescue of 17 children as part of a multi-state sting operation to crack down on child exploitation.

The sting, known as Operation Southern Impact III, was coordinated by ten Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces in eight states. The operation focused on netting criminals who possess and distribute child pornography or sexually exploit children on the internet.

The GBI says Operation Southern Impact III began approximately 4 months ago and culminated in 3 days of search warrant executions, undercover operations, arrests and sex offender compliance verification visits in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Those in custody and charged in Georgia as part of Operation Southern Impact III are:

James Barfield IV, 51, Atlanta, GA, home improvement store employee

Dillan M. Bell, 26, Allenhurst, GA, unemployed

Gerald Chamberlain, 34, Rome, GA, golf course maintenance worker

Carol Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, county employee

Doug Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, department store employee

Timothy Wayne Diggs, 39, Metter, GA, information technology specialist

Keith James Diver, 37, Norcross, GA, restaurant employee

Erick Noe Gonzalez, 26, Buford, GA, landscaper

Erik Gordon, 30, Morrow, GA, shipping company employee

Desmond Lemond Hasley, 27, Douglasville, GA, staffing company employee

Keidron Jayquan Isham, 23, Rome, GA, unemployed

Claude Martin Johnson IV, 21, Augusta, GA, unemployed

Andrew Kim, 30, Suwanee, GA, business owner

Jordan Logan, 33, Grovetown, GA, painter

Jonathan Craig Manning, 28, Rome, GA, railroad worker

Andrew J. Martz, 30, Tyrone, GA, student

Matthew James McDurmond, 26, Cedartown, unknown

Terry Menard, 61, Roswell, GA, multimedia designer

Daniel Joseph Mullinax, 35, Auburn, GA, unemployed

Justin Lee Myers, 22, Cleveland, GA, unknown

Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, Marietta, GA, construction worker

Michael David Quinn, 44, Roswell, GA, unknown

Matthew Steven Ramski, 37, Cumming, GA, graphic design artist

Arlen Lemuel Riddle, 46, Muscadine, AL, fireman

Malchijah Robinson, 40, Decatur, GA, unemployed

David Chris Sammons, 33, Eatonton, GA, factory worker

Omar S. Sanchez-Viera, 40, Jonesboro, GA, health supplement company employee

Chad Sitzwohl, 35, Dawsonville, GA, factory worker

Wille D. Slaughter, 33, Valdosta, GA, military veteran

Wan Yeung Tang, 45, Cumming, GA, dishwasher

Tyler Wooten, 21, Sharpsburg, GA, student

A total of 171 law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

