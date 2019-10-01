850 Hemp Summit focused on legislation, possibilities of the crop, and how to cultivate

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The 850 Hemp Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2.

Hemp has many uses, and leaders are hoping it can bring new business and jobs to the area.

The 2018 Federal Farm Bill gave states the power to establish hemp programs and the signing of a hemp bill by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed for the beginnings of a state hemp program.

Representatives from the City, surrounding counties, state legislators, and business executives will be leading tomorrow's event; it was organized by the Apalachee Regional Planning Council and the Florida Hemp Association.

The agenda is designed to show the range of possibilities the crop can offer. The summit was planned and executed in just eight weeks; tickets are completely sold out, with more than 250 attendees and a wait-list.

Speakers will be focusing on topics of current legislation, rules and regulations, and industrial hemp research projects.

There will also be more information for those hoping to begin cultivating hemp, as well as what hemp can be used for.

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier was instrumental in planning the event and she will host one of the afternoon panels on how the industry can work in our area.

"The locations that will work for agribusiness and manufacturing, and other types of business, the transportation logistics, including our new rail USA that is now the owner of the CSX rail line, workforce, and then a regional perspective on economic development," said Dozier.

The summit also includes a keynote address by Holly Bell, the Director of Cannabis for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Apalachee Regional Planning Council covers nine counties; almost all of them were hit by Hurricane Michael last year. The idea behind the summit is that hemp can assist with recovery in North Florida and create new jobs, from the farm to the factory.

"The goal for this panel is to take what we learned the rest of the day and say 'are we ready for the industry' and if not, what can we do to strengthen our region because we are one of the best places for industrial hemp, and we are in critical need of jobs," Dozier said.

Hemp is housed under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. According to that website, the rule-making process should be completed sometime this fall, so that people can obtain growing licenses around the end of the year.

That timeline leaves a very limited window for growing the crop in 2019, but leaders hope 2020 will provide a full year for growth.

Hemp currently can be used for paper, textiles, construction materials, and biofuel.