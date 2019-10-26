By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

ST MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) -- Calling all seafood lovers. The 8th Annual St. Marks Stone Crab Festival hosted thousands on Saturday, all showing up with empty bellies for the delicious local delicacy, stone crab.

All of the money raised during the day from admission sales goes towards the St. Marks Waterfront Group which helps projects and organizations in and around the area.

The festival is not just about helping the community, its about having fun, and of course enjoying all of the good eats.

Table to table, you can hear the sound of the tough to crack stone crab. Although messy, they are definitely the crowd pleaser. Carol West and husband David West are first timers to the festival, and they share that they came for one purpose and one purpose only, "I am excited for the Stone Crab actually we are going to wait until we get home to eat them, but I am excited to get into it, crack some claws."

For locals and yearly visitors like Michael Collins and Michael Jones, the festival is not just about the food, "We come ever single year we have been for the past 20 years now and it, we just have a lot of friends and family that come."

For families like the Posey's, they take pride in their town, and this festival. Curt Posey says this event in particular is a huge boost to their local economy, "This is our life, this is a lot of people's lives down here. They fish, they stone crab, they pull in the crab and bring it here and enjoy it and then set it on the side so yea it brings a lot to the community."

John Phillips is also from the area, but he is a first time at the festival. He also stands in awe at the community support displayed on Saturday, "It's important to the economic system out here especially since last year it got rained out because of the Hurricane so it is good to see the festival going on again."

Thousands from near and far made sure to get in on the fun. With face painting, kids games, hundreds of vendors and more, the event hopes to continue to draw crowds in and keep growing.

"It's overwhelming," shares committee member Billy Bishop, "we have a traffic count that counts the cars coming in and the last few years we have between 10 to 12 thousand people here which is a lot of people for a small area, but everyone has a good time."

All leaving with their stomachs happy and full, and their bags filled with St Marks Stone Crab.