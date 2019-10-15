911 calls released in Dyke Industries stabbings

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- We're learning new minute-by-minute details about the mass stabbing at Tallahassee's Dyke Industries that happened on the morning of September 11.

WCTV has obtained the 911 calls that were placed that day, showing how every day people truly became heroes in a time of need.

Two things stand out regarding the calls; the terror of the moment but also the brave, swift action of witnesses and dispatchers.

"They can't stop the bleeding," one call is heard telling the operator. The operator responds, saying, "Stay under the desk, stay quiet. I'm here, I've got people going, okay."

Tallahassee Police say the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received the 911 calls at 8:33 a.m.

"Is someone helping your boss?" The operator asked in another call. The caller responded, "I don't know."

"Do you want to try to help your boss," the operator continued, "Or do you want to stay where you are?"

The incident sent five people to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The stabbing suspect, identified as Antwann Brown, told police he had entered a dark place and wigged out.

Brown faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Last month, he entered a not guilty plea.

Brown is being held at the Leon County Detention Facility without bond.