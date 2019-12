By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 29, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) –

Anyone who needs to call 911 in Jefferson County will need to keep a lengthy number handy. Authorities reported Sunday night that all incoming telephone lines, including 911, were experiencing technical issues.

That's according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. JCSO is asking anyone with an emergency to call (850) 815-2742.