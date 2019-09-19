9/11 first responder flies flag at State Capitol

By: Capitol News Service

September 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The last firefighter found alive in the ruins of the twin towers has embarked on a global journey that led him to Florida’s State Capitol Thursday morning.

Retired New York Fire Department Lieutenant Joe Torrillo founded The Star Spangled Banner Project.

He takes a 50 lb American flag dubbed ‘the Patriot Flag’ to historic US monuments, State Capitols and American battle fields domestic and abroad in honor of 9/11 victims, first responders and American veterans.

He said the project is all about unity.

“Because the life that we enjoy came at a huge expense by so many Americans before us. So Mitch and I want to make our country the re-united states of America. Bring people together, resurrect patriotism and put new glory into old glory and that's really what it's about,” said Torrillo.

The Florida State Capitol is 38th state Capitol the Patriot Flag has visited.

The flag’s next stop is Baton Rouge Louisiana.