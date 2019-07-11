A Family Affair: Hill joins father at JP2 for senior campaign

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- They say blood is thicker than water; for one football family in Tallahassee, that couldn't be more true.

For the past three years, Bryson Hill has been the quarterback for Florida High. Last year, he helped lead the Seminoles to the state semifinals.

But, this past offsesaon, his father, Ed, was named head coach right across the street at St. John Paul II.

With the hiring, Hill had a decision to make as he entered his senior year; finish things out at Florida High or play his final season under dear old pops.

After weeks of consideration, Hill is now officially a Panther.

"I mean, I've been at Florida High since first grade, I love everybody over there and I really just love the environment over there," Hill said after JPII's workout on Thursday. "But over here, it was just like, my family. So I was like, I've played with these people before so it's not really a big change for me, it's just football, so I just decided to come play with my friends and my dad."

Hill said he's not only changing his school, but position. After being primarily under center for FSUS, he'll be changing to a hybrid running back/wide receiver role for the Panthers.

Though, he'll still spend some time at quarterback.