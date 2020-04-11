A Florida State University senior has new tool to make face masks adjustable

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A senior at Florida State University is putting his 3D printer to good use.

Daniel Belc, an Electrical Engineering major at FSU, is printing "ear savers." His goal is to help make wearing face masks more comfortable for healthcare workers and first responders.

The tool will make the masks adjustable. This will help if the mask is too small or too big.

The handy tool, Belc says, is his way of doing his part.

"It makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I'm helping a little bit," Belc says. "Even though I'm stuck at home not doing much else, I'm able to help people that are working on the frontlines of this and [I'm] really just doing everything I can to make sure they can do what their job is and do it safely."

If you're interested in the "ear savers", Belc says the best way to contact him is via Facebook.

