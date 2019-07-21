A Florida sheriff's deputy dies in a car accident while responding to a call

By: Associated Press
July 21, 2019
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy died after his patrol car crashed into a pickup truck as he responded to a domestic violence call.
Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the crash happened early Sunday in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Deerfield Beach.
The deputy's name has not been released.
Coleman-Wright said the pickup truck driver's injuries are not life threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and further information was not immediately available.