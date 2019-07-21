A Florida sheriff's deputy dies in a car accident while responding to a call

Posted: 
Updated: Sun 10:15 AM, Jul 21, 2019

By: Associated Press
July 21, 2019

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy died after his patrol car crashed into a pickup truck as he responded to a domestic violence call.

Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the crash happened early Sunday in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Deerfield Beach.

The deputy's name has not been released.

Coleman-Wright said the pickup truck driver's injuries are not life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and further information was not immediately available.

 
