A Thomasville Family collecting donations to fly to Green Turtle Cay

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Over in Thomasville, one family is paying it forward by collecting donations for Green Turtle Cay. That is an island in the Bahamas, that is a second home to Evan Wortman.

Seeing the destruction is heartbreaking for Wortman, "Your best friends and family have lost everything and can't do anything about it. They are basically stuck and we are like the only help that they have."

The island is home to about 450 Bahamians. "The people of Green Turtle are just some of my favorite people that I know," shares Wortman, "One of my family friends that lives there she was in my wedding I was in her wedding, I have been going there since I was 18 months old."

On Sunday night, after seeing the destruction left behind by Hurricane Dorian, she decided it was time for her to do something. That is when she started this gofund me page, www.gofundme.com/f/green-turtle-cay-hurricane-dorian-relief and began collecting.

Her father, Wilson Carraway says with much emotion, "Imagine not having anything, what do you want? That's the same situation they are in because they have nothing."

The family has assisted Haiti and those affected during Hurricane Michael. However Carraway shares this is different. In order to get to Green Turtle Cay one has to take a plane ride into Great Abaco, Treasure Cove in Marsh Harbor. Then they take a mile and a half car ride, with a vehicle that has to be big enough to hold the plethora of supplies. Then from there, a boat ten minute boat ride which finally brings them to the island.

Carraway says the trek is worth it to help their friends in need, "Here logistically it's very tough, so that adds so much to it because this happened a week ago and we are just now getting into it."

Among the items boarding the plane are generators, tarps, non-perishable food, and hygiene products. The amount-Wortman expresses is enough to help an island, "Just this plane load of things I can't even imagine how far it is going to go for this island."

The plane is packed and ready to go for its Sunday morning flight.

Wortman hopes it makes an impact, "For them to just get some kind of feeling of hope, that we are there, the people that go there that love them are going to be right there to help them to rebuild."

The plan is fully stocked and after this first trip, it will be making multiple trips in the coming days to distribute the amount of supplies. Wortman also stresses that the island relies heavily on tourism, and by helping the island get back on their feet, they can start to serve the public again, and hopeful continue to help with one of the primary sources of income.

Besides the fundraising in Thomasville, the Wortmans also have another hangar in Orlando, making trips to Green Turtle Cay as well.