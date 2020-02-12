A good chance of rain and storms Thursday

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Feb. 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The foggy, muggy and juicy weather on Wednesday will lead up to higher rain chances Thursday followed by some more seasonable weather.

High pressure centered to the east of the Bahamas is bringing a southeasterly flow across the viewing area, allowing for more moisture and warmth to enter. This pattern has set the stage for fog Wednesday morning with visibility readings as low as a quarter of a mile in some locations. But conditions will remain gloomy for Wednesday with a chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

A cold front is expected to approach the eastern United States Wednesday into Thursday, setting up the stage for shower and storm chances. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday with the primary threat of damaging winds. The forcing and dynamics are expected to be weak, leaving the viewing area with a threat less-than-stellar severe threat.

After the frontal passage Thursday night into early Friday morning, a drying and clearing trend will begin for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures Friday morning will likely only get into the upper 50s with highs in the upper 60s and a clearer sky.

