A closer look at Tallahassee's police budget compared to other cities

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As protests around the country call for change in policing, some have recommended de-funding police altogether. WCTV took a look at how the Capital City measures up in its police funding.

There have not been widespread calls to defund police in Tallahassee, but multiple days of protests have pushed for change.

WCTV researched the budgets of four similarly-sized cities: Tallahassee, FL, Chattanooga, TN, Mobile, AL, and Savannah, GA.

Tallahassee does not spend significantly more or less on its police budget than those cities.

Tallahassee's Police Budget

Tallahassee is a city of around 190,000 people; that number includes 185 non-sworn employees and 410 sworn officer positions within the Tallahassee Police Department.

The FY19 police budget from the City's General Fund was $58,867,164; however, that number does not include police services in the Airport Fund Police Unit which is $1,604,946. That brings the total up to $60,472,110.

Of that approximately $60 million, $7 million goes to criminal investigations. Comparatively, about $7 million in the City's Parks and Recreation budget is dedicated to park maintenance.

The police budget also includes almost $1.4 million for training; that number is less than StarMetro's "Operating Expenses," labeled at about $2.1 million on the City's OpenGov website.

The largest piece of the police budget is patrol, at about $25,000,000.

Tallahassee compared to other cities

City budgets include more than the "general fund," but most police department funding in the studied cities comes from that area.

Tallahassee has the smallest general fund of the four cities researched, at about $158 million.

Chattanooga, TN has a population of about 180,000, and a total operating budget of $258.88 million.

Mobile, AL has a population of about 189,572, with general fund expenditures listed as about $241 million.

Savannah, GA has a population of about 145,862; the City's website lists the general fund at about $199 million.

Although Tallahassee has the smallest general fund budget of the four, it has the second-smallest police budget.

While Tallahassee's total police budget is about $60 million, Savannah's is about $61 million. Mobile's police budget is about $52 million, while Chattanooga is the highest, at almost $72 million. Chattanooga has at least 10,000 fewer residents than Tallahassee, but spends about $10 million more on police funding.