A cow is on the loose and wanted by police in South Florida

By: The Associated Press

March 11, 2020

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A cow is on the loose in Florida. It's not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.

The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow. Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools."

Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

They’re asking anyone who knows the cow’s owner - or the cow’s current whereabouts - to call the department. Though it’s a little funny and the cow isn’t a threat to the public, police say it has been known to enter roadways, which endangers itself and drivers.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.