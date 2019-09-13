A disturbance near the Bahamas still has high potential for development

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Sept. 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A disturbance still has the potential to become a tropical storm as it approaches the east coast of Florida this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center issued advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Thursday evening. It was moving slowly northwestward Friday morning as tropical storm watches were issued on the Florida coast from Jupiter Inlet northward to the Flagler-Volusia County line. A tropical storm watch means conditions are possible within 48 hours.

Heavy rain along with tropical-storm-force winds are possible as it nears or makes landfall along Florida's east coast late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the official forecast.

The conditions in the Big Bend and South Georgia will depend on the final path of the storm. If the projected storm moves more westward, there would be a greater chance of rain. If it tracks more east, rain chances will be lower as it drags in drier air from the northeast.

The storm displayed robust convection to the east of the apparent center Friday morning, but the disturbance lacked a closed center of circulation.

The official forecast has the disturbance as a tropical storm by early Saturday morning. Hurricane Hunters were en route to the system Friday morning to gather more data from it.