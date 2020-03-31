Local teacher inspires, informs during remote learning

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, thousands of students across the country are now forced to learn remotely.

WCTV got a first-hand look inside a virtual classroom, which includes some of the challenges teachers are facing and the realities of what it is going to take to make it work.

"It makes me want to cry because I miss them so much," said Pre-K teacher Heather Douglas.

Douglas works at Lee Elementary in Madison County. She held an optional "show and tell" gathering via Zoom video conferencing last week.

"In the classroom, I sit there on the rug with them and I get animated and they're zoned in," she explained to reporter Katie Kaplan. "But, when they're at home, there are so many more different things to call their attention and that's what the challenge is."

The meeting proved exactly that, with some kids outside and others playing in their room. A row of visual icons of all attendees, showed a constant flurry of activity and movement.

Douglas, a 20-year-veteran of teaching, is using a small amount of experience teaching English to Chinese students online to embrace the challenge. Her Zoom classroom includes a superimposed background of her real-life classroom. Douglas also said she is relying on parents to help fill in the gaps.

"It's been a big process. There are a lot of unknowns, but I think our school and district are handling things well," she said. "I understand that parents aren't trained to do this and at the same time, we aren't trained to be online teachers."

She spent her own time putting together a supplemental learning packet, which she distributed to the families with minimal-contact during a lunch pick up.

"There was paperwork, resources, and videos of stuff to do every day," said one parent.

The packet also included a bag of seashells with activities Douglas created for them, including aspects related to art, reading, math and language. It also included several pages of links to online learning videos.

"He sat right down and we have a touch screen computer monitor and he's been interacting with that," said another parent.

Douglas said she has also embraced going digital in a completely different way; by drawing inspiration from other teachers from around the country on Instagram.

"I like seeing everyone coming together because we are all in this together," she said.

Douglas said she looks forward to being able to see her students in person again, even if that means a reunion later in Summer. Remote learning for the Madison County School District begins this week.