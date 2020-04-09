A look inside SGMC's new triage tent for COVID-19 patients

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Patients at South Georgia Medical Center who are screened for COVID-19 and exhibiting the symptoms are being cared for inside a newly constructed outdoor tent.

The facility's new ER triage tent allows for social distancing between patients with COVID-19 symptoms and those without inside the ER.

It's part of SGMC's COVID-19 Emergency Operations Plan which aims to accommodate the higher volume of ER patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

"I tell people while we're great at providing health care and medicine, we're really bad at predicting the future. But I think that, you know, we want to be ready for the surge. Are we expecting it? We're not sure. Are we ready for it? Absolutely," Dr. Clark Connell, Chief of Emergency Medicine Services at SGMC, said.

Chief Nursing Officer Randy Smith says they ordered the tent, and with the community's help, it was ready to go just five days later.

"I'm really proud of South Georgia Medical Center, our entire staff. From the very beginning, we have taken a lot of measured steps. We're looking at this closely every single day. We're trying to anticipate - we've left nothing for chance," Chief Smith said.

Inside the 1,500 square-foot, air-conditioned tent, personnel will go to work covered head to toe in protective equipment. They're conducting rapid assessments there before sending patients to the next level of care.

"We can bring patients in and they still have their privacy. We care for them, same care that we give inside the building," said Kimberly Williams.

Williams is a patient care technician (PCT III) with South Georgia Medical Center. She says her experience working on the front-line of this pandemic has had it's ups and downs.

"It has been very life changing, very life changing. In both good and bad ways. But I truly believe in every circumstance, we can grow," she said.

On Thursday, she cared for patients inside the tent alongside registered nurse Latonya Gordon.

"It's very interesting," Gordon said. "I learn something new everyday."

In a press release, health officials at SGMC say they expect to see a regional surge of patients in the next two to four weeks.

This new ER triage tent is one of several measures they're taking to get ahead of the curve.

