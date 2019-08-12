‘A lot of things were going through my mind’: Grandmother frantic after bomb threat at Worth Co. Middle School

By: Bobby Poitevint | WALB News 10

August 12, 2019

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -- We’re hearing from a grandmother who says she frantically drove to check on her grandchildren after a bomb threat forced a middle school to evacuate.

“I was just praying to God that bodies were not going to be out there. A lot of things were going through my mind,” said Gloria Williams.

Williams didn’t know what to expect as she frantically raced to Worth County Middle School on Friday.

She has twin granddaughters who were in class that day.

Williams works at the Sylvester Police Department.

“I had a radio inside of the office and I just ran out to get into my car to go to the school and I was frightened because I did not know what I was going to see,” she added.

Worth County Middle School was evacuated after someone discovered bomb threats were written on the walls in two of the girls’ bathrooms, according to Lieutenant Doug Brooks.

He says sixth, seventh, and eighth graders went through those restrooms that morning.

“On one of them, it just had a date and telling when a bomb will go off. The other one you can tell they tried to erase some of it, basically saying a bomb will go off. It’s very serious when you threaten to bomb a school,” said Lt. Brooks.

He says several kids have been questioned.

Lt. Brooks says those involved could face terroristic threats and destruction of public school property.

This is still an active investigation and will continue to bring you more both online and on-air once we know more.