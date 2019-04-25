'Marginal' to 'slight' risk of severe weather Thursday night, Friday morning

Updated: Thu 4:22 PM, Apr 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There will be another chance for a few storms to hit severe limits Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our central and western Big Bend counties under a slight (level two out of five) threat of severe weather during the overnight period. Other locations in the viewing area are under a lesser, marginal threat.


A storm system and cold front that brought tornadoes and flooding to Texas is expected to move eastward. A squall line ahead of the cold front was moving through Louisiana and Alabama Thursday afternoon, prompting tornado watches eastward through the western Florida Panhandle.

A trough of low pressure was moving eastward, giving the storm system energy to work with. The dynamics - the wind shear and lift - aren't as impressive as the storm system that moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia last Friday morning, but this risk for a few storms to produce damaging winds and an isolated tornado is still in place.

The timeline of the squall line slightly differs between some of the small-scale models, especially as the storm makes its way into the eastern Big Bend. The approximate time of arrival of the line in our western counties will be between 8 p.m. and midnight, our central areas (Tallahassee, Thomasville, Crawfordville) between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Our eastern counties will likely see the squall line enter the eastern areas (Live Oak and Perry) between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The line of showers and storms is expected to exit the entire viewing area after the Friday morning commute.


Be sure to have a way to receive any watches and warnings that might be issued. One way to receive warnings is by having our WCTV Pinpoint Weather app with the alerts function enabled.

 