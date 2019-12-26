A mild pattern, then weekend rain chances

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

December 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Christmas Day was a mild one with few clouds, but the pattern will slowly change into the weekend with a chance of rain.

A ridge of high pressure aloft was set up across the eastern United States Thursday morning, helping to keep storm systems away while making the temperatures a bit mild. With low temperatures likely in the middle 50s, this made things 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal. High pressure was set up over the Carolinas at the surface, helping to bring a east to northeasterly flow.

The easterly flow will continue to slowly add moisture to the Big Bend and South Georgia. The additional moisture will help to increase the possibility of patchy fog Friday morning along with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. Rain chances Thursday will be near 10% and increase to 20% Friday. Highs both days will be in the 70s.

Rain chances will climb to 30% Saturday, as the flow turns more east to southeast ahead of a cold front that's expected to make its way eastward. Lows Saturday morning will be close to 62 degrees—20 degrees above normal. The high temperature Saturday will be close to 76 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will spike to near 50% Sunday as the front nears the Big Bend and South Georgia. The morning low will be in the mid 60s and the high in the mid 70s.

