A rainy end of the work week expected

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Dec. 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Fri-yay is almost here, but an umbrella may be needed, along with a light coat.

Overcast conditions were in place across the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There were a few showers in Franklin County; otherwise, the area remained dry.

A weak area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night. With help from a trough of low pressure to aid in lift and more moisture moving in, this setup will set the stage for higher rain chances Thursday night into Friday. The low is expected to move northeastward from the Gulf into the Southeast Friday evening, bringing the rain ahead of it.

Rainfall totals from this event are expected to be an inch or less, but locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out. But it will likely not be enough to place a dent in the drought across most of the viewing area. The drought monitor levels released Thursday show most of the Big Bend and South Georgia under moderate drought conditions.

The new Drought Monitor levels show that most of the Big Bend and South Georgia is under moderate drought conditions. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/ydOhvLJZjO — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) December 12, 2019

Tallahassee had a 20-inch rainfall deficit year to date as of Wednesday with Apalachicola sitting at over a 13-inch deficit. Valdosta’s year-to-date deficit wasn’t as bad, but still greater than 8 inches.

The system also has the potential to bring a few thunderstorms with a very low-grade risk of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The Storm Predication Center has placed our eastern counties under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk of severe weather for Friday.

The low and cold front is expected to move northeastward and exit the area early on Saturday. Conditions will dry out as the features leave, but timing isn’t certain. The American GFS model has been speeding up the movement of the setup, clearing out the rain by Saturday morning while the European model has it exiting at a slightly slower pace. Because of the differences, we are leaving rain chances for at the first half of Saturday.

Rain chances Friday will be near 80 percent with the highs near 60 to the lower 60s. Rain chances will still be in the likely category Friday night into early Saturday morning with a low in the low to mid 50s. The rain will be clearing out Saturday morning with a partly cloudy sky afterward as the front passes. The Saturday high will be in the lower 70s. We’ll see lows in the 40s for Sunday morning with highs in the 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

