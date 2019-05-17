A very warm weekend is expected

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — For those who have plans for the weekend, enjoy the warm temperatures now because it will likely be much, much next weekend.

As Saturday approaches, an upper-level ridge is expected to take shape across the Southeast. At the surface, a high-pressure cell is expected to be to our east and shifting eastward through the weekend. The flow will remain mainly southerly, which will keep moisture and warmth in the lower levels. But the ridge will place a cap on big-time rain chances. In fact, rain chances will be between 10 and 20 percent with a partly cloudy sky.

High temperatures will be close to 90 in many spots, which would be a couple of degrees or so above normal. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, which would also be above average.