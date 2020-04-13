A worldwide tango dance night on Zoom

By: CNN

April 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate communities around the world, many people have been left isolated by strict restrictions and lockdowns.

Some individuals have found unique ways to bring people back together, including a worldwide tango dance night hosted on Zoom.

Yelizaveta Nersesova is a tango dancer living in Los Angeles, and she came up with the ingenious idea of bringing people together to dance on a video chat.

Last Friday, she hosted a worldwide "milonga" or tango dance night, on zoom.

She had a total of 367 participants from the United States, Germany, France, Japan and Sweden all joined the event to dance.

People danced with their partners, pillows, dolls, stuffed animals and by themselves. But by coming together to share their love of tango, each one of them was just a little bit less alone.

