AARP: volunteer who was missing is a homicide victim

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – An official with the local AARP chapter has confirmed one of its longtime volunteers has died and is the subject of a homicide investigation.

According to spokesperson Dave Bruns, AARP received word from the family of 75-year-old Victoria Sims that she had been killed. Tallahassee Police issued a missing person alert for Sims Saturday night, but officers have not confirmed Sims death to WCTV. TPD released a statement Sunday morning about a double homicide investigation off Monday Road, not far from where Sims was last seen.

Bruns said Sims was a "lifelong advocate for older people" who was an AARP volunteer for a decade. Sims was also a volunteer with Second Harvest.

Bruns said the news came as a "terrible shock" to AARP, and he didn't believe a Florida AARP volunteer had ever been a homicide victim before.

AARP released a statement Sunday addressing the loss:

“AARP Florida deeply regrets the death of Vicki Sims, a long-time AARP volunteer. We understand that the Tallahassee Police Department is pursuing an investigation into her death. Few details are available at this time. Vicki is survived by two daughters, Brenda and June, and several grandchildren. She was a member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church. She retired several years ago from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.”

“Vicki worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others – as a dedicated advocate for older Americans; a committed volunteer for AARP, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend and other community causes; a devoted mother and grandmother; and a passionate, fully engaged citizen, helping our nation to achieve its highest ideals. Her life is an example of the great principle laid out by AARP's founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus -- 'to serve, not to be served.' ”

“The AARP family of volunteers and staff has suffered a grievous loss.”

