ACC commissioner says Thursday's games will go on as planned

March 12, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WCTV) — The ACC says its Thursday afternoon games for its conference tournament will go on as planned, commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday morning.

"I've certainly never seen [a tournament] like this or a situation like this," Swofford said. He went on to say the conference has been in constant communication with North Carolina health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NCAA.

Swofford says he hopes the situation will not change, but if called for, the league will take action.

"The most important aspect of this is the protection of fans, and the greater population," he said.

The commissioner also said decision in the conference are often made by consensus and he hopes moving forward, that will be the same.

"It comes in handy during a crisis situation and this is a crisis situation," he said.

Swofford said the biggest difference right now between college conferences and the NBA is Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus. The commissioner also said leagues will have to weigh preventative measures against reactionary measures.

The conference announced Wednesday its tournament will won't have fans, save for a few student-athlete guests.

