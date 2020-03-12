ACC: All 'athletic-related activities' suspended until further notice

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced all athletic-related activities and events have been suspended until further notice in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference:



“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice." — The ACC (@theACC) March 12, 2020

"The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.” — The ACC (@theACC) March 12, 2020

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford:



“This is unchartered territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.” — The ACC (@theACC) March 12, 2020

About an hour before the ACC made an announcement, Duke University announced it was suspending all upcoming athletics events and travel until further notice.

Impacted events for Florida State include spring football practice, baseball and softball games and FSU's basketball team's participation in the NCAA Tournament.

This is a developing story and will be updated.