ACC: All 'athletic-related activities' suspended until further notice

John Swofford, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, announces that cancellation of the NCAA college basketball games at the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, seemingly putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt.((AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Updated: Thu 3:19 PM, Mar 12, 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced all athletic-related activities and events have been suspended until further notice in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

About an hour before the ACC made an announcement, Duke University announced it was suspending all upcoming athletics events and travel until further notice.

Impacted events for Florida State include spring football practice, baseball and softball games and FSU's basketball team's participation in the NCAA Tournament.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 
